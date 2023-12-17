DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

DFI Retail Group stock remained flat at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. DFI Retail Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

