Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $142.85 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.83 and its 200-day moving average is $160.46.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

