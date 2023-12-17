Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.85. 1,229,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,428. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

