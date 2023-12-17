Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $480.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.99. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $145.86 and a 52 week high of $193.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 41.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 135.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

