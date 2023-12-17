Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,504 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises about 0.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 260.5% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 397,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 755.1% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 427,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,789,000 after purchasing an additional 377,527 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.75.

FANG traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,063,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,411. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

