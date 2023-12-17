DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.2% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DKS opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.