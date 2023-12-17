Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBGI opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Digital Brands Group has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($14.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Digital Brands Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBGI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

