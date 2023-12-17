Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DWACW opened at $5.65 on Friday. Digital World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the second quarter worth $248,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 1,029.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter.

About Digital World Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.