Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) is Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFGR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

DFGR opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

