Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Boosted by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after purchasing an additional 776,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,420,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,303,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186,276 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

