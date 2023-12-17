Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $118,450,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after buying an additional 2,229,349 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,145,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,346,000 after buying an additional 910,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

