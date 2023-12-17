Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,450,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,349 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,145,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,346,000 after buying an additional 910,216 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

