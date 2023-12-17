Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Down 7.8% in November

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 322,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.