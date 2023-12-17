Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Down 7.8% in November

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 322,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $648,000.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

