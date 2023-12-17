Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Update

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $87.49. The company had a trading volume of 639,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,454. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $67.44 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,182,480 over the last three months. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.