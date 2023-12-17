Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Increased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 134,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 23,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $129.98 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.28.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

