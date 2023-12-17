Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Short Interest Update

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 377,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance

OTCMKTS DHGAF remained flat at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Domain Holdings Australia has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

About Domain Holdings Australia

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

