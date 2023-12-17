Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Short Interest Update

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 377,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance
OTCMKTS DHGAF remained flat at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Domain Holdings Australia has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $1.57.
About Domain Holdings Australia
