DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.82.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other news, CEO Mark Zagorski purchased 1,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $50,055.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,112 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,696.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $354,154.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,764,295.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,040. Insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after buying an additional 5,794,567 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after buying an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 116.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,398,000 after buying an additional 1,686,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 122.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,341,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after buying an additional 1,286,910 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

