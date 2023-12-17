DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Up 5.4% in November

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,560,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 13,820,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DouYu International

DouYu International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

DOYU stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $249.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 33,299 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,230,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 749,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 155,561 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.