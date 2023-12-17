Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in November

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,600 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 561,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.2 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS DRETF traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.0606 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 99.84%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

Featured Stories

