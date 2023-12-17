Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.29

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.29 and traded as high as $52.56. Ducommun shares last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 552,182 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Get Ducommun alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ducommun

Ducommun Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $743.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 58.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 172,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 10.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.