Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.32

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.32 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.41). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 649,042 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.33. The company has a current ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Duke Royalty’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

