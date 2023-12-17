Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.32

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.32 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.41). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 649,042 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Read Our Latest Report on Duke Royalty
Duke Royalty Trading Up 1.6 %
Duke Royalty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Duke Royalty’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
Duke Royalty Company Profile
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Royalty
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.