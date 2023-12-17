Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.32

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.32 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.41). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 649,042 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Trading Up 1.6 %

Duke Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 30.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.33. The firm has a market cap of £135.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Duke Royalty’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Duke Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.