Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.32

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.32 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.41). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 649,042 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Duke Royalty’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
