DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.81

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.81 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.59). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.59), with a volume of 472,884 shares changing hands.

DX (Group) Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £282.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,168.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.07.

DX (Group) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from DX (Group)’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. DX (Group)’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics; and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

