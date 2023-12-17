Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dynatrace worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after buying an additional 4,791,026 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,119,000 after buying an additional 374,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after buying an additional 439,914 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $113,302.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,008.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $113,302.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,008.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,856,904 shares of company stock worth $457,742,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

