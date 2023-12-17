Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 290,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 37.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,629,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of ECC stock remained flat at $9.45 during trading hours on Friday. 536,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,416. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 74.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. Research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.