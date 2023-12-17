easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.16) to GBX 540 ($6.78) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 620 ($7.78) to GBX 550 ($6.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

ESYJY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 6,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896. easyJet has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

