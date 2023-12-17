Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $237.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.57. Eaton has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

