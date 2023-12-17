Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Trimmed by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 2.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $237.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.57.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

