Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Edify Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of EACPW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. Edify Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About Edify Acquisition
