Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.51

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and traded as low as $61.00. Eisai shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 331,800 shares.
Eisai Stock Down 2.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eisai
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.