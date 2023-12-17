Ekaterina Malievskaia Sells 2,855 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 2,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $22,326.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,264,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,349,062.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $8.00 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The stock has a market cap of $495.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMPS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,899,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $9,516,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth $5,617,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $2,960,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 321,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

