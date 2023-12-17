Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Up 14.3% in November

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Elah Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELLH traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. Elah has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $70.70.
Elah Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elah
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Elah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.