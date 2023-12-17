Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Up 14.3% in November

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Elah Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELLH traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. Elah has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $70.70.

Get Elah alerts:

Elah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Elah Holdings, Inc, a holding company, focuses on acquiring profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018. Elah Holdings, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Elah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.