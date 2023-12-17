Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.89

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.89 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 125.80 ($1.58). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 122.60 ($1.54), with a volume of 1,072,911 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Elementis from GBX 139 ($1.74) to GBX 137 ($1.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.38) price objective on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £720.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1,751.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Elementis news, insider Clement Woon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £12,100 ($15,189.56). 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

