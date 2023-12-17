Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 25th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.96 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $881.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a current ratio of 39.81.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 84.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

EFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

