ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Update

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

EGKLF remained flat at $5.73 during trading on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

