Embecta (EMBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, December 18th. Embecta has set its FY24 guidance at $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Embecta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $17.35 on Friday. Embecta has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $994.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMBC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMBC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,212,000 after purchasing an additional 107,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at $197,911,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Embecta by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,045,000 after acquiring an additional 762,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Embecta by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,439,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after acquiring an additional 171,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Embecta by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,288,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,580,000 after acquiring an additional 167,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.