Embecta (EMBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. Embecta has set its FY24 guidance at $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.55 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Embecta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $17.35 on Friday. Embecta has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $994.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Embecta by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Embecta by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMBC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Embecta

About Embecta

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.