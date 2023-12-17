Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MSN remained flat at $0.55 on Friday. 2,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,334. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.66.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

