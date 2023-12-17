Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Update

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 499,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,128.8 days.
Empire Stock Down 1.5 %
Empire stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509. Empire has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16.
About Empire
