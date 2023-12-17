Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 11,940,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.
ESRT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 2,144,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,907. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
