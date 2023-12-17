Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Update

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 281,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Encavis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Encavis Stock Performance

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis stock remained flat at C$13.21 during midday trading on Friday. Encavis has a fifty-two week low of C$13.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.91.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

