Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 3.1 %

EDVMF traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,009. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $27.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

