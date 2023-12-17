Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Up 18.9% in November

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.51. Enova International has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $58.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). Enova International had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $551.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

