Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Update

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,640,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 39,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 27.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,057 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 473,011 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Enovix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,622,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. 9,103,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,873. Enovix has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

