Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Short Interest Down 6.6% in November

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,288,300 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 3,519,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,568,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ENZC remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,615,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Enzolytics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

Enzolytics Company Profile

Enzolytics Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

