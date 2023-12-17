EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,559 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,784,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $120.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

