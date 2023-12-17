Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Down 7.2% in November

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,750,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 40,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EOSE. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 36,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $74,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,137.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 15.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 32.7 %

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $1.13. 43,376,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,437,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.34.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Further Reading

