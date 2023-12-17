Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,220,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Epazz Stock Performance
Shares of EPAZ remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,145,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,923,667. Epazz has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Epazz
