Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,220,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Epazz Stock Performance

Shares of EPAZ remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,145,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,923,667. Epazz has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get Epazz alerts:

About Epazz

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Epazz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epazz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.