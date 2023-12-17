Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Equifax by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $244.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $252.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

