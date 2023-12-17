Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Equifax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $244.60. 2,235,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $252.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.40.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

